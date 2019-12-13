Village of Telkwa ends boil water advisory
boil water stock image (supplied by: pixabay)
The Village of Telkwa’s boil water advisory has been rescinded.
The village announced the boil water advisory after a water main broke in the coalmine road area causing the Morris Reservoir to decrease in stored water.
Residents may consume water and the drinking water system is safe and reliable according to the Village of Telkwa.
The village is warning customers that a higher taste or smell of chlorine is expected for the next few days.