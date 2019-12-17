Horses Touching Hearts Therapeutic Riding is hosting an online auction for the organization.

It began on Dec 6 and runs until Friday (Dec 20).

Items that are up for grabs include gift cards, gift baskets, and drawings.

The auction is on an event page on the Horses Touching Hearts Therapeutic Riding Association Facebook page. To make a bid on an item comment on the photo of each item under the discussion tab.

Carley Egenolf, Co-Founder of Horses Touching Hearts Therapeutic Riding Association said this year the proceeds will be going towards getting a larger outdoor arena.

“It would be a huge step for us, right now we have just a small square riding arena that we kind of built ourselves just to have somewhere enclosed for the kids to have their lesson so, all of that was privately donated by ourselves,” she said.

According to Egenolf having more room in the arena would increase the benefits.

Egenolf also said this is not the first time the organization has done the auction.

“We did this last year and we decided to do it again, we have asked businesses around the community to donate items for an online auction that we can have to raise money for individual things that we need for the organization,” she said.

According to Egenolf funding for the organization is not easy to come by.

In the summer, Horses Touching Hearts Therapeutic Riding Association received a donation from Smither Celebrity Golf to purchase a new ramp, which they received in the fall.

Last month the organization was officially registered as a charity.