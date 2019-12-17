After almost a month of waiting Hudson Bay Mountain officially has its an opening date.

On Wednesday (Dec. 18), the mountain will be open for skiers and snowboarders.

The announcement was made Tuesday morning (Dec 17).

The Mountain’s opening was delayed numerous times because there was not enough snow to operate the lifts safely.

The mountain will open tomorrow at 10 a.m.

Hudson Bay Mountain is reminding skiers that not all of the runs at the mountain will be open and to pay attention to closed signs and ropes.