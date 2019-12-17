Avalanche Canada launched its forecasts for the Northern Rockies region today (Tue), which includes Prince George and Northern BC.

Forecast Program Supervisor, James Floyer told Vista Radio the conditions in the backcountry favour some form of avalanche activity.

“Right now, we are seeing high danger in the alpines, considerable tree line and considerable at below treeline elevation, certainly an elevated avalanche danger.”

He states the area has seen its fair share of fatal incidents over the past few years.

“The North Rockies area, sadly, has been a location where several people have lost their lives in the last few years, it’s historically a little above the average in terms of fatalities.”

When asked about how the avalanche risk conditions are monitored, Floyer states there are a couple of factors at play.

“It really goes up and down depending on two things, and firstly, that’s conditions. When we get storms coming through we see an increase in avalanche hazard and as things subside, it really depends on the layout structure.”

“And the second piece about avalanche risk is all about the user. The user in control of what kind of terrain that they go into, during periods of high avalanche danger we recommend that users who don’t have a lot of experience don’t go into avalanche terrain.”

So how can riders, especially those light on experience, gain more knowledge when it comes to the layout of the land?

“Take an avalanche course. It’s actually a great time where most people meet fellow riders they may end up going out with in the future, learn a lot about different areas and learn a lot about the terrain.”

Floyer expects the risk to heighten with more snow being predicted by the end of the week.

He adds if you do plan on venturing into the backcountry to take a shovel, a probe, and an avalanche transceiver.

The forecasts will be updated about three times a week according to Avalanche Canada.