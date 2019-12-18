UNBC and Faculty Association give thumbs up to mediator’s report
UNBC Courtyard Prince George | MyPGNow.com staff)
There appears to be a significant step forward in the UNBC Faculty Association (FA) strike.
The Special Mediator (Trevor Sones) appointed by the provincial government in the UNBC
labour dispute provided his final report on Tuesday to the Employer and Faculty Association bargaining teams.
The parties have 10 days to accept or reject the recommendations.
In a post on the UNBC website, both the Employer and the Faculty Association have agreed to all of the recommendations in the report, which means the parties must agree to a third-party arbitrator by the end of business day on Jan. 3, 2020.
The Special Mediator has recommended a process called “final offer selection arbitration” to address a number of items, most notably the differences between the teams’ proposed compensation structures.
The hearing process is to start by Feb. 1, 2020 unless the parties mutually agree to extend that deadline.
– with files from Hartley Miller, MyPGNow.com staff