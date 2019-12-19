The BC Natural Resources Survey which will collect thoughts and insights from BC’s industrial sectors is currently underway.

The survey is a joint effort by C3 Alliance Corp., the BC Chamber of Commerce, and Abacus Data.

According to C3 Alliance Corp., the two organizations are looking to get a province-wide perspective on the challenges and opportunities in the natural resource sector.

Sarah Weber, President, and CEO of C3 Alliance Corp. said the survey does break down by region and by area.

“We can see what sentiment is like on a regional basis or a local basis and I think it means that we’re going to measure what people are seeing as the key challenges and opportunities taking them as they are as they’re either working in the resource sector or not at all,” she said.

The questions on the survey were drafted by a steering committee of industry leaders from different natural resource sectors and then were refined by experts at Abacus Data.

This is the first year C3 Alliance Corp and the BC Chamber of Commerce has done this specific survey.

The results from the Survey will be unveiled at the BC Natural Resource Forum in Prince George in January.

Weber explained what the goals are for the survey.

“The goal is to have this on an annual basis and release it in conjunction with the forum so, that we can have some benchmark questions and identify trends year over year,” she said.

This year’s Natural Resource Forum will be January 28, 29 and 30 and will feature Premier John Horgan as one of the keynote speakers.