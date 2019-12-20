Residents across Northern BC including Prince George will no doubt be in a festive mood during the holiday season.

Oftentimes, this can lead to a surge in energy consumption and BC Hydro has a few tips to keep money in your wallet.

Northern Spokesperson, Bob Gammer recently spoke with Vista Radio.

“To cook for conservation, use smaller appliances wherever possible such as a microwave or a crockpot, bake smart, so bake what you are doing in larger batches and don’t open the oven door to peek because that wastes energy.”

“You can also turn the temperature down a little bit, we recommend around 18 degrees Celsius and you can track your energy usage right down to the hour just by using your MyHydro account on our website.”

Gammer adds we’re already seeing the increased demand take place across the province.

“We’re seeing peak loads through the breakfast hour and the during the supper hour climbing to that usual December-January type peak, it’s all happening like expected.”

“It leads to a 15% increase in electricity usage and that does have an effect on your bill. People use overall in the province about 8,000-megawatt hours more of electricity. What’s that equivalent to? it’s about 1.5 million turkeys being cooked on Christmas Day.”

If a power outage occurs, Gammer advises residents to have water, food, batteries, a rechargeable flashlight along with a radio and blankets on hand to last about 72 hours.