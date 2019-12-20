Above-average temperatures are in store for the Bulkley Valley right before Christmas.

On Friday (Dec) highs are expected to reach -1, Saturday will be -2 and Sunday -5.

Doug Lundquist, Environment Canada meteorologist said the Bulkley Valley is in the middle of a major system.

“There’s actually bits and pieces that are breaking off and crossing the Bulkley Valley and the Central Interior so, we have a chance of flurries and it’s a similar pattern all of the way until after Christmas so, today there might be a chance of flurries, might be a break, sun might peek through a little bit,” he said.

The Southern Interior had some heavy snowfall on Thursday(Dec 19) and it is expected to last until Saturday (Dec21).

Lundquist said the Bulkley Valley will not be getting the heavy snowfall because it stops around Quesnel Lakes.

“If you do have travelers heading South it’s creating major headaches in the Southern Interior Mountain passes so, south of Williams Lake you really want to start to look at things if you’re planning to travel that way,” he said.

Multiple highways have been closed due to the significant weather.