During the Holidays BC Transit will have some schedule changes in the Bulkley Valley and the Nechako Lakes districts.

BC Transit is encouraging Residents to go on BCTransit.com and check the holiday schedules.

Jonathan Dyck, BC Transit Senior Communication’s Manager said there will be a few days during the holidays where there will be no service.

“On Christmas Day and Boxing Day in Smithers, there is no service provided, New Year’s Eve is regular service and New Year’s Day is no service and then in the Bulkley- Nechako transit system Christmas Day and Boxing Day there is no service New Year’s Eve is regular service and New Year’s Day is no service,” he said.

Dyck also explained how BC Transit decides on when to eliminate service.

“We work with our local government and partners to see what type of service they would like to operate on the stat holidays and see what the demand is, ridership, all of that type of information and so these decisions are made so that we can provide service,” he said.

Transit Schedules will be back to normal the week of Jan 6th.