One man is dead following a single commercial vehicle collision last weekend.

On Dec 20 just after noon, Smithers RCMP received the call of the collision.

The crash occurred on 5000 Road, a logging road 100 km outside of Smithers.

Cpl. Chris Manseau said Smithers RCMP, BC Ambulance and Smithers Fire Department were all on scene.

“Upon arrival, it appeared that the loaded logging truck rolled over while navigating a curve. An initial investigation seemed to indicate that the truck navigated a curve, however, the trailer continued sliding into the corner and went down the embankment pulling the cab of the truck over,” he said.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

RCMP have notified WorkSafeBC and the BC Coroners Service.