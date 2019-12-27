Former Smithers Mayor and current Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach took time to reflect on 2019.

Bachrach said what his most memorable moment of the year was.

“I’d say hands down the most memorable thing for me was election night, October 21st and, all of the work that led up to it, it was a pretty big push and really gratifying to be given the opportunity to represent Northwest BC,” he said.

Before Bachrach got elected as MP he served as Smithers Mayor for eight years before he resigned on Nov 3.

He said 2019 was a year of transition for Smithers council.

“The town hired a new CAO [Chief Administrative Officer] who started in August and so a good portion of the year was spent doing that transition, at the same time I announced I was running for the federal nomination back at the end of March,” he said,

Bachrach also said what his plans are for 2020.

“I’m looking forward to getting out on the road again and visiting all of the communities in this huge riding and being a strong advocate for them in Ottawa,” he said.

Bachrach also said he looks forward to bringing a strong voice in Ottawa because Northern BC is an important part of the world.