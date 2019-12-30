Environment Canada is expecting a mix of rain and snow to ring in 2020 for the Bulkley Valley.

According to Environment Canada, more snow is expected on Hudson Bay Mountain but in the Valley, it will be either rain or a rain-snow mix.

Armel Castellan, Environment Canada Meteorologist said for New Year’s Eve the temperatures will be moderate.

“In the New Year similar conditions, the snow kind of rain mix on Wednesday and then shifting probably to more like flurries but less intense in terms of the accumulation overnight into Thursday,” he said.

According to Castellan the above seasonal temperatures the Bulkley Valley has been seeing will soon taper off.

“As we go into the later part of the week we’ll see them [temperatures] cool off and stay kind of relatively close to normal,” he said.

The normal high for this time of year -5.1 degrees and the normal low is -12.7 degrees.