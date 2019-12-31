Ken and Sue Salter with their $20 million jackpot (supplied by: BCLC)

The BCLC paid out B.C. lottery players with a record-breaking $785 million in winnings in 2019.

Telkwa’s Kenneth and Susan Salter were among the big winners winning $20 million dollars.

The couple won the jackpot in November when they matched all seven numbers.

“I went in on Thursday put the ticket in and it came up winner $20 million dollars and I kind of went wow,” Salter said during the cheque presentation.

In 2019, B.C. also had four consecutive $1 million Guaranteed Lotto 6/49 Prize wins from Nov 20 – 30, which is the only the second time it has ever happened in the province.

According to the BCLC, more than $1 billion gambling activities went back into health care, education and community group across the province.