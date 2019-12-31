E-Comm 911 has released the top 10 list of calls police have received that don’t belong as a 9-1-1 call in the province.

There were more than 1.6 million 9-1-1 calls across the province according to E-Comm.

According to E-Comm 911 in 2019, there was an emerging trend of callers knowing they aren’t in an emergency but call 911 anyway.

The number one call police received that was a non-emergency is a hotel parking lot is too small.

Other reasons people have called 911 are:

To complain a hair salon didn’t style their hair properly

Their neighbor was vacuuming late at night

They were upset the coin laundry didn’t have enough water

Why traffic is so bad

To request police bring a shovel to help dig their car out of the snow

Police are being “Too loud” during emergency situations and request to come back in the morning

To get information about water restrictions

To report a broken ATM

A gas station wouldn’t let them use their washroom.

A dispatcher reminded callers that the 911 phone lines are for emergencies only.

“9-1-1 is for life or death emergencies only. So, I mean if you can’t get your car out of the snow maybe take the bus or sky train, ok?” they said.

E-Comm has surveyed its call-taking staff fo calls that tie up the emergency lines since 2013.