E-Comm 911 release top 10 list of non-emergency calls in B.C.
Chelsea Brent, a dispatcher takes 911 calls (supplied by: E-Comm 911)
E-Comm 911 has released the top 10 list of calls police have received that don’t belong as a 9-1-1 call in the province.
There were more than 1.6 million 9-1-1 calls across the province according to E-Comm.
According to E-Comm 911 in 2019, there was an emerging trend of callers knowing they aren’t in an emergency but call 911 anyway.
The number one call police received that was a non-emergency is a hotel parking lot is too small.
Other reasons people have called 911 are:
- To complain a hair salon didn’t style their hair properly
- Their neighbor was vacuuming late at night
- They were upset the coin laundry didn’t have enough water
- Why traffic is so bad
- To request police bring a shovel to help dig their car out of the snow
- Police are being “Too loud” during emergency situations and request to come back in the morning
- To get information about water restrictions
- To report a broken ATM
- A gas station wouldn’t let them use their washroom.
A dispatcher reminded callers that the 911 phone lines are for emergencies only.
“9-1-1 is for life or death emergencies only. So, I mean if you can’t get your car out of the snow maybe take the bus or sky train, ok?” they said.
E-Comm has surveyed its call-taking staff fo calls that tie up the emergency lines since 2013.