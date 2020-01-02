Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District.

A strong winter storm impacting the BC Interior is expected to begin Thursday evening (Jan 2).

Bobby Sekhon, Environment Meteorologist said the Valley and Lakes district is expecting heavy snowfall.

“We’ll see 10 to 15 centimeters tonight and that will continue tomorrow with another 10 centimeters possible tomorrow so, we’re looking at 20 to 25 centimeters over tonight and tomorrow,” he said.

He also said the temperatures will be mild.

“We’re going to see temperature still remain below freezing which will mean we remain in the snow, however, for example, we will have a high of minus 2 now that is four degrees above average for this time of year,” he said.

The Bulkley Valley, McGregor, Yellowhead and Williston regions are expected to have the highest snowfall.

There is also a chance of freezing rain in the Central Interior as a band of snow pushes north Friday morning (Jan 3).