Homeowners across Northern BC can expect to receive their 2020 assessment notices in the mail according to BC Assessment.

Communities across Northern BC saw a mix of modest increases and decreases with the exception of a few areas.

Single Family Homes in Smithers saw an increase of 11%, where values went from $286,000 to $316,000, Houston saw an increase of 1% of values going from $151,000 to $152,000 and Telkwa saw an increase of 14% of values going from $258,000 to $294,000.

Burns Lake is the only community in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes Districts to go down.

Burns Lake went down 1 % with values from $149,000 to 148,000.

Jarrett Krantz, BC Assessment Deputy Assessor said the results change year after year.

“It really depends on what’s happening with those sales in that area, what’s happening in the economy and we report out what that change is each and every year,” he said.

Krantz also explained what the property assessment is.

“A reflection of market value for a property and what it is used for is for taxation purposes for property taxation purposes,” he said.

Terrace and Kitimat had one of the largest increases with Terrace rising 20% with values from $312,000 to $373,000 and Kitimat increased 41% with values from $235,000 to $332,000.

A full list of values by region is available on the BC Assessments website.