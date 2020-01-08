William Griffin appeared in Smithers court by video call this morning (Wednesday) for this third appearance in connection to the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Elijah Dumont.

Griffin is charged with second-degree murder after he was located in Terrace in November.

Dumont was found dead in the Catalina Court area on Nov 10.

A no-contact order is still in place who cannot be named because of a publication ban.

Griffin is expected to appear in the Provincial Court on Jan 21 by video call.

He will also appear in Supreme Court for a bail hearing later this month.