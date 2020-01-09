Canadian National and the Transportation Safety Board are investigating a freight train derailment near Kitwanga on Tuesday (Jan 7).

34 rail cars carrying wood pellets derailed Tuesday morning.

Jonathan Abecassis, CN Rail Spokesperson, said there is no threat to the public.

“No dangerous goods are involved and there are no fires or injuries and no product has entered the adjacent Skeena River,” he said in a statement.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation