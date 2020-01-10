A tractor-trailer full of fresh produce was donated to the Smithers Salvation Army earlier this week.

According to the Salvation Army, it received a call from Ziggy’s Towing after the tow company responded to a collision and the produce would not make it to its destination in time so, it stayed locally.

Adam Marshall, Director of the Salvation Army said the donation came as a surprise.

“We were not expecting it at all, got the call and the same day they dropped it off is the same day I got the call,” he said.

Numerous volunteers helped the Salvation Army with unloading the trailer and sorting the produce this week.

Salvation Army Spokesperson Kelly Spurway said there will be an open produce market for the community.

“We can provide fresh produce to anyone in the community Friday 10 until 2, Monday 10 until 2, so it doesn’t matter who you are I welcome you down to pick up fresh produce for your household,” she said.

The fresh produce will be available at the Salvation Army’s Main St location in Smithers.