A map of the Coastal GasLink pipeline (supplied by: CGL)

Coastal GasLink continues to emphasize the potential benefits of its pipeline project.

The project, currently scheduled for completion in 2022, has been met with fierce resistance across the province.

The Members of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation, located in the Bulkley Valley, have remained the project’s most vocal critics.

Coastal GasLink states that, as of January, the pipeline is providing jobs to “more than 1,000 men and women,” with the promise that more jobs will be created as the project moves forward.

Job creation remains important throughout the province in light of the climbing unemployment rate.

“We expect to start assembly and installation starting in the summertime. That will really be peak construction when we expect up to 2500 jobs,” Explained GasLink Spokesperson, Suzanne Wilton.

“This project underwent more than 6 years of rigorous environmental review,” Wilton added.

The $40 billion-dollar liquefied natural gas (LNG) project is the largest single private sector investment in Canadian history.

With files from Justin Madu, MyPrinceGeorgeNow.com