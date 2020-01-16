With the Bulkley Valley still under an Extreme Cold Warning, the Town of Smithers is reminding pet owners to ensure pets have appropriate shelter.

According to the Town, the bylaw department has received numerous calls from concerned citizens regarding dogs being left outside for a long period of time or overnight.

The Bylaw officer is currently issuing notices to residents to remind them to ensure shelter for their pets.

According to the Town, if a pet appears to be in critical distress due to the weather the By-Law Officer may remove the pet from the property and fines or fees may apply.

If a resident notices a pet that is in distress due to the temperature they are encouraged to call the Town at 250- 847-1600.