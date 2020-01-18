The province has opened up applications for the BC Parks Student Ranger Program.

Full-time students who are between the ages of 18 and 30 years old, a Canadian citizen, permanent resident or have been given refugee status and love the outdoors are encouraged to apply.

For this season, the rangers will be based in Smithers, Prince George, Terrace, and Haida Gwaii.

Jude Sterling, BC Parks Community Liaison Officer said the program is a good opportunity for students to see if a job in conservation and the provincial government is right for them.

“There are all kinds of skills students can learn relevant to future careers, lots of on the job training and hands-on experience so, students participate in projects such as conservation, recreation, community outreach, and education and Indigenous relations,” she said.

The program is funded by both the Federal and Provincial governments.

There will be 12 crews that are made up of four student rangers across the Province and they will focus on initiatives like, ecosystem restoration, invasive species control, outdoor education, and trail building, and maintenance.

Sterling also explained what the student ranger crews can expect.

“Crews might expect to spend time in parks in protected areas like Seven Sisters, Swan Lake, Kispiox River. The kinds of projects they might undertake are things like local guardian watchmen programs and doing things like outreach education at events,” she said

Applications for the program are being accepted un February 23.