The Bulkley Valley will be seeing a break in the extreme cold weather that was seen this week.

According to Environment Canada, the valley will be seeing some snowfall.

Meteorologist, Doug Lundquist explained how much snow the Valley should be expecting over the weekend.

“It might add up to several centimeters, we’re forecasting 5 on Saturday alone so watch for that because there could be more into Sunday and even Monday so, it could be a snowy period and usually as we warm there can be quite some accumulation of snowfall,” he said

Lundquist also said there is no artic air insight for the Bulkley Valley.

“The really frigid air doesn’t look like it’s going to move back in the next or perhaps longer,” he said.

On Saturday (Jan 18) it is expected to reach a high of -14 and on Sunday(Jan 19) a high of -10.