Smithers’s only taxi company is closing down permanently at the end of the month.

According to Joyce Pottinger, BV Taxi Owner there is a lack of drivers.

“The business in the wintertime I need 8 drivers I have three. There’s no way we can do a 24-hour business with three drivers,” she said.

BV Taxi has been in business for 15 years but last year there was a temporary shutdown due to lack of drivers.

Pottinger also said the qualifications are high because they are driving people.

“They have to have a clean abstract, no DUI’s, a class 4, 2 or 1 and they have to have grey hair because that tells me they have experience on the winter roads,” she said.

According to Pottinger, she has had potential buyers but once the potential buyer goes on the passenger transportation they decide not to buy the company.

BV Taxi will officially be closed on January 31.