Coastal GasLink has sent a follow-up letter to meet with Chief Namox and the Office of Wet’suwet’en.

According to CGL President David Pfeiffer, the pipeline company did not receive a response from the original letter they wrote at the beginning of the month.

“We understand that Chief Namox would prefer a meeting with other levels of government on a variety of issues with Coastal Gaslink’s interest deal solely with our fully permitted project which is currently under construction,” Pfeiffer said in a statement.

According to the company, it is concerned with safety and ensuring people who use Morice West Forest Service Road can use the road without risk.

The Hereditary Chiefs have stated on different occasions they have no plans on meeting with CGL but hope to meet with Federal and Provincial governments and the RCMP.