Smithers RCMP is investigating an alleged sexual assault that occurred over the weekend.

Police received the call Saturday afternoon(Jan18) to the Main St area and were on scene for more than an hour before the victim was transported to Bulkley Valley District Hospital.

Smithers Staff Sgt. Terry Gillespie said police are not releasing many details of the case.

“There’s privacy required for the people involved but what I can say is we responded of an allegation to a sexual assault and it’s currently under investigation,” he said.

Gillespie also said the RCMP will not be creating a press release.

“Giving the allegation it’s a very personal matter so, we try and respect everybody’s privacy in these type of investigations,” he said.

Gillespie also said there is no risk to the public’s safety.

Police have not released any information on suspects.