William Griffin appeared in court by video call on Tuesday (Jan21) in connection to the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old Houston man.

Griffin is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Elijah Dumont.

Judge Jackson has put over the matter until next week due to Griffin’s bail hearing on Friday (Jan24) and to consult legal counsel.

Griffin will be appearing by video in the Supreme court for his bail hearing Friday morning.

According to Griffin, if he is given bail he will be attending a rehab facility in the Lower Mainland.

Griffin will be appearing again in the Provincial Court on Jan 28 by video call.