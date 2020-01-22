The Unist’ot’en Healing Centre has requested the Environmental Assesment Office to withhold final permits for Coastal GasLink pipeline construction.

According to the Unist’ot’en Healing Centre CGL does not have its final permits to proceed with pipeline construction and failed to mention the Healing Centre.

In a statement, the healing center said CGL submitted its final report to the BC EAO. \

Karla Tait, Ph.D. Clinical Director of Unistot’en Healing Centre said the construction has impacted the healing center in numerous ways.

“It’s impacted our ability to trap, hunt, gather food or medicine on our Talbits Kwa Hentah. It could affect the ability of clients and staff to drink the water in Talbits Kwa and Wedkin Kwa river,” she said.

Tait also said it is key for the healing center to be considered in the report.

“Any other wildlife facility or economic initiative would be required to be considered so, we ask for the same respect and consideration for our healing center,” she said.

The Unist’ot’en Healing Centre is an Indigenous-owned and operated land-based health facility and wilderness lodge.