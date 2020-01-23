RCMP cruiser (supplied by the RCMP)

The Town of Smithers has decided to add another police officer to the community.

According to Alan Harris, Chief Executive Officer Smithers RCMP currently only have 9 officers and sometimes won’t have one overnight.

The new officer will advance crime reduction initiatives emphasizing on addressing emerging crime trends.

It will be under the provincial and the RCMP budget beginning April 1.

The process of hiring a new officer will begin next month.