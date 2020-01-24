Telkwa Bridge was struck by an empty logging truck (supplied by: Village of Telkwa)

An empty logging struck the Telkwa Bridge yesterday morning.

According to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, the incident happened around 11 a.m. and there were no injuries.

The bridge is open for personal and commercial vehicles but is closed for oversized loads.

The Ministry also said preparation to fix the bridge will begin on Saturday (Jan 25) from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

The Ministry is also warning drivers the bridge will be closed on Sunday night from 9 p.m. until 11 p.m. and midnight until 2 a.m. for the final repairs.

Drive BC will not have any updates so, drivers are encouraged to check Dawson Road Maintenance and Bulkley-Stikine District social media.