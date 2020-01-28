Outgoing Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Nathan Cullen reacted to the NDP announcement of capping all interest on student loans. (supplied by: Jessica Deeks)

Former Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Nathan Cullen has been appointed as a liaison between the Province and the Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs.

The announcement was made by Premier John Horgan Monday (Jan 27).

Cullen will be acting as an intermediary by providing fact-finding, facilitation, and analysis to support a peaceful resolution to the Coastal GasLink dispute.

He will be working with the Wet’suwet’en Denezeh and Tsakozeh, RCMP, CGL, the provincial public service and other parties.

Cullen also made the announcement on Twitter on Monday.

He said he was happy the Wet’suwet’en approved of this role.

“I’m honoured that the Denezeh & Tsakozeh have given their blessing to this role that the Premier asked me to take on,” Cullen said.

David Pfeiffer, CGL President said he is pleased with the appointment of Nathan Cullen as a Liaison.

“We remain hopeful that the Chiefs will meet with Coastal GasLink and find a peaceful resolution to the current situation,” he said.

The focus of the liaison is to de-escalate the conflict surrounding the court-ordered injunction that was granted on Dec 31 about the access to the Morice West Forest Road.