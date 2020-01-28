Stikine MLA Doug Donaldson talks to the media in Prince George about BC Bus North extension. (Photo supplied by Brendan Pawliw, MyPGNow.com staff

Inter-city bus services will be funded through 2021.

Those who rely on BC Bus North for inter-city transportation can breathe easy – at least until March 31st, 2021.

The Federal Government is providing 1 million dollars through the Western Economic Diversification initiative, while the provincial government is matching their contribution to allow services to continue for the next 14 months.

“We know how important it is for Indigenous communities and Canadians living in rural areas to have access to affordable transportation services, whether to visit family members or to attend a medical appointment,” said Marc Garneau, federal Minister of Transport.

BC Bus North has also announced that fares will now scale alongside distance traveled, which may result in pricier tickets for most people.

With files from Brendan Pawliw, MyPGNow.com