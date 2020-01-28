William Griffin made another appearance via video in Provincial court on Tuesday (Jan 28).

Griffin is charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 23-year old Houston man.

Elijah Dumont was killed on Nov. 10 in the Catalina Court area in Houston.

Judge Jackson put the matter over until the middle of February because of Griffin’s bail hearing which, is currently underway.

The bail hearing is expected to conclude on February 7th and the Crown and Defense are hoping that’s when the judge will make his decision.

On Feb 18 Griffin is expected to appear in court by video for a two-day preliminary inquiry.