From Front to Back: (Terry Teegee, BC Regional Chief, Chief Archie Patrick Stellat'en First Nation, Chief Priscilla Mueller, Saik'uz First Nation, Chief Beverly John Tl'azt'en First Nation, Chief Dan George, Ts'il kaz Koh First Nation, Chief Alex McKinnon, Nak'azdli First Nation, Premier John Horgan, Chief Mina Holmes, Carrier Sekani Tribal Council, Chief John, French, Takla Nation, Scott Fraser, Minister of Aboriginal Relations, Doug Donaldson, Minister of Forests Photo supplied by Brendan Pawliw, Vista Radio staff)

An agreement that will provide revenue-sharing, governance and environmental stewardship has been reached by the province and seven Carrier Sekani First Nations.

The deal was announced today (Wednesday) in Prince George.

Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, Scott Fraser states many people will benefit from the new deal, which will include an economic development fund.

“It involves and benefits over 84-hundred people between the seven nations. It’s a big deal that focuses on economic development, governance and closing a gap, it’s going to benefit the entire Omineca region.”

Fraser adds the agreement took six years to drum up.

“It began with Terry Teegee leading it before he was elected as a regional chief but we learned to work together in a way that I have never seen before.”

Drummers begin celebration of a new reconciliation agreement between the province and @CarrierSekani @jjhorgan in attendance for event @mypgnow #CityofPG #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/W5KN3A5hwi — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) January 29, 2020

Saik’uz First Nation Chief, Priscilla Mueller told Vista Radio some changes have already been made in her area.

“We’ve been doing a lot of language and cultural things in our community, we’ve done a lot of different healing activities and when people come back to visit, now they’re saying they see a big change.”

Carrier Sekani Tribal Chief Mina Holmes outlined what she would like to accomplish under the new deal.

“Reviving traditional practices, small and large businesses, doing work in the community where we can restore our practices and keep our children home.”

Opportunities on a shared decision-making process over their territories is also included.

Premier John Horgan and Minister of Forests Doug Donaldson were also in attendance for the occasion.