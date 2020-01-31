It has been confirmed Fifth Disease is being passed on in children locally.

Fifth Disease is a mild and common viral infection among children according to Northern Health.

Northern Health also said it is contagious.

Medical Health Officer, Jong Kim said parents don’t have to be worried about the infection and explained the symptoms.

“The kids might get the rash, maybe a bit of a runny nose and kind of a sore throat like a common cold but it goes away on its own some of the main symptoms go away in 5 days but some symptoms may last a little bit longer,” he said

Kim also said it is hard to prevent the disease because it involves the common conditions.

“There’s no vaccine or the particular prevention methods except having good hygiene and if you’re sick then we recommend not going to daycare or school or work so, you don’t spread the disease to other people,” he said.

Information on the disease can be found on the BC Health Link website