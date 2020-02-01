Books at the Prince George Public Library (photo supplied by MyPGNow.com staff).

A Smithers writer, Tyler McCreary is among the 8 nominees for the Prince George Public Library’s Jeanne Clarke Award.

The award is in its 35th year, which was first offered in 1985 in memory of the former Library Chair.

The award looks to honour an individual or organization that has made “outstanding contributions in the preservation and promotion of local and regional history” according to the library board.

Eight nominees were named by the Library Board, including:

Carla Funk for Every Little Scrap and Wonder

Ross Hoffman and Alfred Joseph for Song of the Earth: The Life of Alfred Joseph

Robert Budd for Voices from the Skeena: An Illustrated Oral History

Trelle A. Morrow for A Milestone on the Nechako

Jessica McDiarmid for Highway of Tears: A True Story of Racism, Indifference and the Pursuit of Justice of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls

Nechako Valley Historical Society for As the River Flows: Stories of Life Along the Nechako

Curt Garland for Uphill Both Ways

Tyler McCreary for Witsuwit’en-Settler Relations in Smithers, British Columbia

A reception will be held on February 23rd at the Central BC Railway & Forestry Museum.