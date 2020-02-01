Mild temperatures are still in store for the Bulkley Valley and Lakes Districts this weekend.

According to Environment Canada, the Valley is in the middle of a system causing a rain-snow mix.

As of Friday afternoon, Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning.

Doug Lundquist, Meteorologist said because temperatures are mild it’s hard to see exactly how much snow is expected.

“We’re saying maybe two to four centimetres another five to ten tonight so, it could really add up. Of course, lower down by the river less and higher up in the higher terrain,” he said.

Lundquist said temperatures will be moving up and down throughout the next week.

“There is a cold front coming through and we should have conditions cool off a bit so, by Monday the high is only perhaps -6, then warming up a little bit mid next week and then, unfortunately, I don’t think -40 again but we might have an arctic front for the end of next week,” he said.

According to Environment Canada, the heaviest snow is expected this evening (Friday).

Drivers are being advised to adjust your driving for road conditions and prepare for changing deteriorating travel conditions because visibility may be reduced.

Tonight (Friday) it will be a low of -5 but, on Saturday it will be a high of -2 and on Sunday a high of -3.