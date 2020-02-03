File Photo of RCMP liaisons at Gidimt'en checkpoint on Morice West Forest Service Road near Houston | , Photo: MyPGNow Staff

The Gidimt’en Clan is condemning the arrest of an elder late Friday evening (Jan 31) at the RCMP Checkpoint on Morice West Forest Service Road.

In a press release that was issued on Saturday (Feb 1) it said 73-year-old Carmen Nikal was arrested after refusing to provide identification when traveling as a passenger to Cas Yex territory.

Nikal has been an adopted member of Gidim’ten Clan’s Cas Yex house for over 40 years, the release said.

According to the release she has been released without charge.

The release said the RCMP said they will stand down while the Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs and the Province advance.

“RCMP continue to conduct daily patrols on Gidimt’en territory and to harass and surveil our members,” the release said.

The release also said RCMP have refused repeated requests from the Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs to dismantle the Community Industry Safety Office.

The RCMP set up the checkpoint last month after felled trees, tires and accelerants were found.

MyBulkleyLakesNow has reached out to both the Office of The Wet’suwet’en and the RCMP for comment.