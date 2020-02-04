The snowfall warning that was in effect for the Bulkley Valley has ended.

The warning was issued Monday evening (Feb 3) and ended late Tuesday morning (Feb 4).

According to Environment Canada, 10 to 15cm was expected.

Bobby Sekhon, Meteorologist said even though the snowfall warning has ended the Bulkley Valley and Lakes can still expect some more snowfall.

“We’ll see snow re-develop overnight and also into the morning so, we can see another at least two to five centimetres but there is still some more now to come overnight and into the morning,” he said.

Sekhon also said there is a risk of freezing rain overnight.

“Right now we’re still evaluating whether a warning would be needed with that but right now it’s just a risk, looks like the precipitation should be lighter around the time of the freezing rain,” he said.

Tuesday is supposed to be mild with a high of 0 and a low of -1.