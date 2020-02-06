At least six arrests have been made at the Morice West Forest Service Road Area after the RCMP moved in early this morning to enforce a Coastal GasLink Dec 31 injunction, according to Chief Woos.

He also said the RCMP moved in around 5:30 am.

The RCMP released a statement early Thursday (Feb 6) about the enforcement of the injunction.

It said the former RCMP access control checkpoint that was implemented on Jan13 has now turned into a full exclusion zone.

Chief Woos said the Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs are not surprised the exclusion zone is happening again.

“It’s all orchestrated by BC, CGL and the RCMP they’re all working together obviously,” he said.

The RCMP said they will not allow access to anyone who is not a part of the enforcement team, but there will be some exceptions for Wet’suwet;en Hereditary Chiefs and Elected Council members by arrangement with the Senior Commander.

“The exclusion zone’s purpose is to temporarily create an area where police and Coastal GasLink work can safely operate to deploy heavy machinery and equipment needed to clear hazards and reestablish access as intended by the court,” the statement said.

Coastal GasLink president, David Pfeiffer released a statement this morning on the RCMP exclusion zone saying CGL finds the situation disappointing.

“This is not the outcome we wanted. We have made exceptional efforts to resolve this blockade through engagement and dialogue. Over the past month and over many years, we’ve reached out to the Hereditary Chiefs, over and over, but to no avail. It’s Truly unfortunate that we were unable to find a path forward that allowed for the construction of Coastal GasLink with the support of all,” he said.

Chief Woos added even while the injunction is being enforced the Hereditary Chiefs are still willing to have discussions for a resolution.

“If Premier Horgan and his Ministers if they have the go and at it to sit down with us now they can certainly do so but we’re open to that,” he said.

Skeena- Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach also called on the federal government and for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to meet with the Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs.

“The world is watching and no one wants to see last January’s confrontation repeated. This government’s promise of reconciliation is on the line and the chiefs have asked to meet with this Prime Minister why is he refusing to meet with them?” said Bachrach.

Chief Woos said he was glad Bachrach spoke up in the house of commons.

“It’s Trudeau that needs to sit with us as well. If he’s listening out there Trudeau come on over we’re willing to talk to you,” he said.

The enforcement of the injunction comes after the RCMP provided an update at the headquarters in Surrey Wednesday afternoon (Feb5).

RCMP did say during the press conference for protestors to leave the area or to face arrests.

The RCMP also said orders and injunctions from the Supreme Court are mandatory instructions and not optional invitations.