William Griffin will be appearing in court Friday via video for the second half of his bail hearing.

The Defense is expected to make their submissions in the morning.

Griffin had the first half of the bail hearing on Jan 24.

Counsel is expecting the judge to make their decision after the defense presents their submissions or before Griffins next court appearance on Feb 18.

William Griffin is charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 23-year old Elijah Dumont on Nov 10.