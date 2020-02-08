File Photo of RCMP liaisons at Gidimt'en checkpoint on Morice West Forest Service Road near Houston | , Photo: MyPGNow Staff

RCMP continue to enforce the Coastal GasLink Supreme Court Injunction Friday (Feb 7).

According to police, around 8:30 a.m. police reached the 44km mark of the Morice West Forest Service Road and the injunction was read to protestors.

In a statement, the RCMP said several individuals refused to leave the area.

One climbed a tree and others securing themselves inside a bus and on a tower.

Police said they also notice the Lamprey Creek Bridge support beams appear to have been cut and the bridge is unsafe for traffic and pedestrians. According to RCMP, a criminal investigation has begun in the matter.

Four more arrests have been made on the second day of the injunction order.

Thursday afternoon after six arrests were made the Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs and supporters conducted a ceremony at the 39.5 mark said the release.

The statement also said the group grabbed the personal belongings of the six individuals that were arrested.

The people that were arrested Thursday (Feb6) have all been released from custody, without charges or conditions.