The six individuals arrested in the RCMP’s exclusion zone on Thursday have all been released from custody.

After the RCMP established an exclusion zone on kilometre 27 of the Morice West Forest Service Road, six people camping at kilometre 39.5 were arrested for refusing to leave the area.

They have now been released, “without charges or conditions” according to an RCMP statement.

Conflict continues to surround the Morice West Forest Service Road, with RCMP reporting blockades and damage to vehicles.

– With files from Justin Madu, MyPGNow.com