Smithers RCMP is investigating a murder that occurred over the weekend.

Police were called around 12:30 a.m. to a rural residence on Saturday for reports of a stabbing.

Police located a 22-year old Smithers man who was pronounced deceased in hospital.

RCMP said the investigation shows that an argument began between the victim and another man at the residence.

A 24-year-old man has been taken into custody.

Police have not released the name of the deceased or the man that is in custody.

The North District RCMP’s Major Crime Section, Forensic Section and “E” Division Major Crime are assisting with the investigation.

Police also believe this is an isolated incident and do not believe the general public is at risk.