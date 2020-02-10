Halted trains at CN rail in Smithers (supplied by: Lindsay Newman)

CN Rail continues to face service disruptions on its mainline in New Hazelton.

According to CN rail, a public statement from individuals blocking the lines said the blockade is for solidarity with the pipeline opposition movement.

In a statement, CN Rail said there are no movements of trains.

“The blockade in British Columbia is affecting all traffic in and out of Ports of Prince Rupert and Kitimat, BC. Our main line has been shut down for two days since approximately 3 p.m on Saturday, February 8,” the statement said

According to the statement, nearly 200 trains have been impacted since the blockades began is restricting the movement on all goods like:

Intermodal containers transporting everyday consumer products and fresh foods

Propane used to heat home and farmers’ livestock

Passenger services between rural communities and urban centers

Grain farmed that feed international markets

Feedstocks into manufacturing plants as well as outbound products for retail

Coal, potash, lumber, aluminum and other job-creating natural resources an

The Port of Prince Rupert, Port of Montreal and Port of Halifax are also negatively impacted.

“CN is working with local enforcement agencies to enforce the orders issued from the Courts enjoining the protestors to cease disrupting our operations,” the statement also said.

A blockade is also being held in Tyendinaga, ON near Belleville. It is affecting the movement of goods between Western Canada and Eastern Canada and between Eastern Canada and the U.S Mid-West.

The mainline in Ontario has been shut down for five days.