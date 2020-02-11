File Photo of RCMP liaisons at Gidimt'en checkpoint on Morice West Forest Service Road near Houston | , Photo: MyPGNow Staff

Seven more arrests were made Monday (Feb 10) as RCMP conclude major enforcement operations at the Morice West Forest Service Road area.

According to the RCMP, Monday morning police made their way to the 66km mark, where a barricade was placed across the Morice River Bridge.

Police attempted to have the barricade gate open by people who placed it at the bridge for approximately two hours.

In a statement, RCMP said CGL employees were able to move the barricade on the bridge.

The seven individuals were arrested for breaching the court-ordered injunction and have been transported to Houston RCMP.

“No use of force was used and no injuries resulted from arrests,” said the statement.

When CGL confirms the road and infrastructure are safe and ready for full access, the exclusion zone and access checkpoint will be lifted according to the RCMP.

Police also said officers will continue to monitor the area in order to ensure it remains open and free from obstructions.

“I am very satisfied that this operation was conducted safely and there were no injuries sustained by anyone. This was a very challenging situation, and I am proud of the professionalism displayed by our members,” said Senior Commander Chief Superintendent David Attfield.

The six people arrested on Thursday (Feb 6) have all been released without charges or conditions.

The four people arrested on Friday (Feb 7) and 10 out of the 11 people arrested on Saturday (Feb 8) appeared in court on Monday (Feb 10).

The other arrest that was made on Saturday (Feb 8) was released after signing a document with a future court date.

According to CGL, construction activities will begin this week in the area.

“We are extremely disappointed enforcement was required to re-open the Morice West Forest Service Road but will redouble efforts to engage with the Hereditary Chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en and with the Unist’ot’en in search of a peaceful, long term resolution that benefits the Wet’suwet’en people,” CGL said in a statement.

CGL said it will continue progressing the opportunity to partner with indigenous communities to become equity owners in the project.