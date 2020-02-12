RCMP has removed the temporary exclusion in the Morice West Forest Service Road area as of Tuesday afternoon (Feb11).

According to police, the senior commander and members of the Division Liaison Team have been in contact with the Office of Wet’suwet’en and police liaisons.

Police said in a statement the right to peaceful, safe and lawful process, and freedom of expression are important parts of Canada’s democracy.

“Blocking roadways is both dangerous and illegal. While we respect the right to demonstrate peacefully, the police of local jurisdiction will enforce the law with sensitivity,” the statement said.

According to the RCMP, officers will continue to monitor the situation and engage in ongoing dialogue with the Hereditary Chiefs, Elected Councils, CGL, and government.