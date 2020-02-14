Flurries are expected to start the Family Day long weekend in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District.

According to Environment Canada, after Saturday morning (Feb 15) the snow will clear off and there will be some sun.

Bobby Sekhon, Meteorologist said the flurries are expected on Friday but there shouldn’t be a lot of it..

“It won’t be amounting to too much but two to four centimeters is certainly possible as we get into Saturday we see a mix of sun and cloud and just a chance of flurries or rain showers in the afternoon so, it will be a little bit unsettled but not too bad,” he said.

According to Sekhon, Saturday night is when the Valley will start to see the sunny and clear weather as well as seasonal temperatures.

Sekhon also said for the rest of February the Valley can expect some above-normal temperatures.

“As we look into the mid-range forecast which is looking into the end of February it is a chance of above-normal temperatures recurring so we’re not expecting any of the arctic air anytime soon,” he said.