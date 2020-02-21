Almost 1300 people have signed a petition as of Thursday afternoon (Feb 20) expressing disappointment in Smithers Secondary School after a number of hand-painted ceiling tiles by students have been taken down.

The petition was started on Tuesday (Feb 18) by a current SSS student Brianna Lancaster.

“All students have thoroughly enjoyed seeing the tiles and having them be apart of the environment of their school,” Lancaster said.

According to Smithers Secondary art teacher, Perry Rath when he started teaching at the school 15 years ago there were only two tiles on the ceiling.

Rath said besides the first two tiles he knows the stories behind each of them.

“It is rather sad to see them come down because over the years I’ve seen so many students identify with them and get meaning from them and I’ve seen them come back to show their friends and spouses and parents,” he said.

According to Rath, he has had many people contact him with some being in tears.

He also said people see the project as a significant project of the school.

“But there’s something about this ceiling tile project that is a touchstone for people that has really sparked it,” he said.

Other SSS students have voiced their opinion on the tiles being taken down.

Jocelynn Hill said she was upset because she spent a lot of time painting a tile.

“When I was younger I always looked up at them and was always in awe and I thought they were amazing. It’s an expression of art that a lot of people put time into and wanted a permanent spot in the school,” she said.

A former student, Avery Elliott said she was very frustrated when she learned the tiles were being taken down because it is a part of the school’s history.

“By taking them down a large piece of SSS history and tradition will have been wiped out. I’ve heard so many people say it feels like they’re trying to make SSS look like a prison and I agree,” she said.

According to Principal Jackson Grice, the administration did not know some of the tiles would be taken down last Friday.

Grice also said the plan is to have the ceiling tiles on a rotational basis in the art room area and potentially hang them on the new art display areas.

The topic of removing the tiles was discussed as part of the larger school renovation.

-With files from Logan Flint, MyBulkleyLakesNow