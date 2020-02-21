BC RCMP has provided clarification on the offer it has made to the Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs.

According to the RCMP. Deputy Commissioner Jennnifer Strachan sent a letter to the Hereditary Chiefs saying if there is a commitment from the Chiefs to keep the Morice West Forest Service Road open to everyone, the need for officers from the Community-Industry Safety Office will be diminished.

The RCMP said they will be locating the officers in Houston.

“The RCMP recognizes the importance for this crisis to be de-escalated both across the country and in the Wet’suwet’en traditional territory. Therefore, the RCMP will alter the operational posture as proposed to Hereditary Chiefs,” the RCMP said in a statement.

The statement also said the RCMP and the Hereditary Chiefs met in January where the Chiefs voiced concerns about the presence of the Community-Industry Safety Office.

The statement follows an announcement by Public Safety Minister Bill Blair confirming the contents of the letter by Deputy Commissioner Jennifer Strachan.

Blockades have been in place across the country in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs after RCMP enforced a Coastal GasLink Court Ordered Injunction.

Protestors said the blockades will be in place until RCMP abandon the office on Morice West Forest Service Road.